Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging market was valued at 259480 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 321320 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging include Amcor, Sealed Air Corporation, Wihuri, Coveris, Lock&Lock, Huhtamaki, Sabert, Printpack and Visy Proprietary Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PET

PE

PP

Other

Global Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Meat, Vegetables and Fruits

Deli and Dry Product

Other

Global Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

Sealed Air Corporation

Wihuri

Coveris

Lock&Lock

Huhtamaki

Sabert

Printpack

Visy Proprietary Limited

Tupperware

Silgan

Consolidated Container

Reynolds

PakPlast

LINPAC Packaging

Amcor Limited

Dart Container

D&W Fine Pack

Genpak

Bryce Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flexible Food and Beverage Packaging Product Type

