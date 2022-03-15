Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Paper Food and Beverage Packaging
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paper Food and Beverage Packaging in global, including the following market information:
- Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Paper Food and Beverage Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Corrugated Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paper Food and Beverage Packaging include WestRock, Mondi Group, Mayr-Melnhof Group, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Detmold Group, OMNOVA, RR Donnelley, Meiyingsen and Shenzhen Yutong (YUTO), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paper Food and Beverage Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Corrugated Paper
- Labels
- Single-ply Paper
- Other
Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food
- Beverage
Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Paper Food and Beverage Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Paper Food and Beverage Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Paper Food and Beverage Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Paper Food and Beverage Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- WestRock
- Mondi Group
- Mayr-Melnhof Group
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company
- Detmold Group
- OMNOVA
- RR Donnelley
- Meiyingsen
- Shenzhen Yutong (YUTO)
- Lukka Packaging
- American Packaging Corporation (APC)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Food and Beverage Packaging Players in Global Market
