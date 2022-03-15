Refillable Lighters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Refillable Lighters in global, including the following market information:

Global Refillable Lighters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Refillable Lighters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Refillable Lighters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Refillable Lighters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Refillable Lighters include BIC, Tokai, Flamagas, Swedish Match, NingBo Xinhai, Baide International, Ningbo Shunhong, Shaodong Maosheng and Zhuoye Lighter, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Refillable Lighters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Refillable Lighters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Refillable Lighters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic Type

Metal Type

Global Refillable Lighters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Refillable Lighters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Direactly Sales

Global Refillable Lighters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Refillable Lighters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Refillable Lighters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Refillable Lighters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Refillable Lighters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Refillable Lighters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BIC

Tokai

Flamagas

Swedish Match

NingBo Xinhai

Baide International

Ningbo Shunhong

Shaodong Maosheng

Zhuoye Lighter

Benxi Fenghe Lighter

Wansfa

Hefeng Industry

Shaodong Huanxing

Shaodong Lianhua

Tiger Lighter

