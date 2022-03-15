Refillable Lighters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Refillable Lighters
This report contains market size and forecasts of Refillable Lighters in global, including the following market information:
- Global Refillable Lighters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Refillable Lighters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Refillable Lighters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Refillable Lighters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Refillable Lighters include BIC, Tokai, Flamagas, Swedish Match, NingBo Xinhai, Baide International, Ningbo Shunhong, Shaodong Maosheng and Zhuoye Lighter, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Refillable Lighters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Refillable Lighters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Refillable Lighters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Plastic Type
- Metal Type
Global Refillable Lighters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Refillable Lighters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialist Retailers
- Online Retailers
- Direactly Sales
Global Refillable Lighters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Refillable Lighters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Refillable Lighters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Refillable Lighters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Refillable Lighters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Refillable Lighters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BIC
- Tokai
- Flamagas
- Swedish Match
- NingBo Xinhai
- Baide International
- Ningbo Shunhong
- Shaodong Maosheng
- Zhuoye Lighter
- Benxi Fenghe Lighter
- Wansfa
- Hefeng Industry
- Shaodong Huanxing
- Shaodong Lianhua
- Tiger Lighter
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Refillable Lighters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Refillable Lighters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Refillable Lighters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Refillable Lighters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Refillable Lighters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Refillable Lighters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Refillable Lighters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Refillable Lighters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Refillable Lighters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Refillable Lighters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Refillable Lighters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refillable Lighters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Refillable Lighters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refillable Lighters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refillable Lighters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refillable Lighters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
