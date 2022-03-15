News

Plastic Lighters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plastic Lighters

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Lighters in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Plastic Lighters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Plastic Lighters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Plastic Lighters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Lighters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flint Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Lighters include BIC, Tokai, Flamagas, Swedish Match, NingBo Xinhai, Baide International, Ningbo Shunhong, Shaodong Maosheng and Zhuoye Lighter, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Lighters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Lighters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Lighters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Flint Type
  • Electronic Type

Global Plastic Lighters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Lighters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Specialist Retailers
  • Online Retailers
  • Direactly Sales

Global Plastic Lighters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Lighters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Plastic Lighters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Plastic Lighters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Plastic Lighters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Plastic Lighters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • BIC
  • Tokai
  • Flamagas
  • Swedish Match
  • NingBo Xinhai
  • Baide International
  • Ningbo Shunhong
  • Shaodong Maosheng
  • Zhuoye Lighter
  • Benxi Fenghe Lighter
  • Wansfa
  • Hefeng Industry
  • Shaodong Huanxing
  • Shaodong Lianhua

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Lighters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic Lighters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic Lighters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic Lighters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic Lighters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic Lighters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic Lighters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic Lighters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic Lighters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastic Lighters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastic Lighters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Lighters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Lighters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Lighters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Lighters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Lighters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Plastic Lighters Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

Similar Reports:

Plastic Lighters Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Plastic Lighters Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

United States Plastic Lighters Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Global and Japan Plastic Lighters Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

