Metal Lighters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Lighters in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Lighters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal Lighters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Metal Lighters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Lighters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flint Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Lighters include BIC, Tokai, Flamagas, Swedish Match, NingBo Xinhai and Tiger Lighter, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Lighters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Lighters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Metal Lighters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flint Type

Electronic Type

Global Metal Lighters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Metal Lighters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Direactly Sales

Global Metal Lighters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Metal Lighters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Lighters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Lighters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Lighters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Metal Lighters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BIC

Tokai

Flamagas

Swedish Match

NingBo Xinhai

Tiger Lighter

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Lighters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Lighters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Lighters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Lighters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Lighters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metal Lighters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Lighters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Lighters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Lighters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metal Lighters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metal Lighters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Lighters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Lighters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Lighters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Lighters Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Lighters Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Metal Lighters Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Flint Type

