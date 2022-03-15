Metal Lighters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Metal Lighters
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Lighters in global, including the following market information:
- Global Metal Lighters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Metal Lighters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Metal Lighters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal Lighters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flint Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal Lighters include BIC, Tokai, Flamagas, Swedish Match, NingBo Xinhai and Tiger Lighter, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal Lighters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal Lighters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal Lighters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Flint Type
- Electronic Type
Global Metal Lighters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal Lighters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialist Retailers
- Online Retailers
- Direactly Sales
Global Metal Lighters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal Lighters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Metal Lighters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Metal Lighters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Metal Lighters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Metal Lighters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BIC
- Tokai
- Flamagas
- Swedish Match
- NingBo Xinhai
- Tiger Lighter
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Lighters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal Lighters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal Lighters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal Lighters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal Lighters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metal Lighters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Lighters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal Lighters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal Lighters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metal Lighters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metal Lighters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Lighters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Lighters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Lighters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Lighters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Lighters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Metal Lighters Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Flint Type
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Metal Lighters Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Global Metal Lighters Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Global and China Metal Lighters Market Insights, Forecast to 2027