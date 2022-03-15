Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas in global, including the following market information:

Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas companies in 2021 (%)

The global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bolted Construction DBB Valves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas include Oliver Valves, Red Point Alloys BV., Hy-Lok Corporation, Parker Hannifin, Cameron, Graco group, Bonney Forge, Winters Instruments and PK Valve Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bolted Construction DBB Valves

Forged DBB Valves

Instrument DBB Valves

Others

Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transmission Lines

Storage Vessels

Others

Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Oliver Valves

Red Point Alloys BV.

Hy-Lok Corporation

Parker Hannifin

Cameron

Graco group

Bonney Forge

Winters Instruments

PK Valve Co., Ltd.

PBM Valve

L&T Valves

Payal

Sealexcel

Fangzheng Valve Group

AS-Schneider

OmniSeal

