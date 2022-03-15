Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas
This report contains market size and forecasts of Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas in global, including the following market information:
- Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas companies in 2021 (%)
The global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bolted Construction DBB Valves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas include Oliver Valves, Red Point Alloys BV., Hy-Lok Corporation, Parker Hannifin, Cameron, Graco group, Bonney Forge, Winters Instruments and PK Valve Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Bolted Construction DBB Valves
- Forged DBB Valves
- Instrument DBB Valves
- Others
Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Transmission Lines
- Storage Vessels
- Others
Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Oliver Valves
- Red Point Alloys BV.
- Hy-Lok Corporation
- Parker Hannifin
- Cameron
- Graco group
- Bonney Forge
- Winters Instruments
- PK Valve Co., Ltd.
- PBM Valve
- L&T Valves
- Payal
- Sealexcel
- Fangzheng Valve Group
- AS-Schneider
- OmniSeal
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Double Block & Bleed Valves for Oil & Gas Product Type
