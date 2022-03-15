Travel Backpacks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Travel Backpacks in global, including the following market information:

Global Travel Backpacks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Travel Backpacks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Travel Backpacks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Travel Backpacks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wheeled Backpack Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Travel Backpacks include Swiss Gear, Oakley, High Sierra, Timbuk2, Sumtree, S-Zone, Kensington, Osprey and Ebags TLS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Travel Backpacks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Travel Backpacks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Travel Backpacks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wheeled Backpack

Shoulder Backpack

Global Travel Backpacks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Travel Backpacks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

For business

For Casual Trips

Global Travel Backpacks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Travel Backpacks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Travel Backpacks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Travel Backpacks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Travel Backpacks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Travel Backpacks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Swiss Gear

Oakley

High Sierra

Timbuk2

Sumtree

S-Zone

Kensington

Osprey

Ebags TLS

Hynes Eagle

REI Vagabond

Kelty Redwing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Travel Backpacks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Travel Backpacks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Travel Backpacks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Travel Backpacks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Travel Backpacks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Travel Backpacks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Travel Backpacks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Travel Backpacks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Travel Backpacks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Travel Backpacks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Travel Backpacks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Travel Backpacks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Travel Backpacks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Travel Backpacks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Travel Backpacks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Travel Backpacks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Travel Backpacks Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

