Travel Backpacks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Travel Backpacks in global, including the following market information:
- Global Travel Backpacks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Travel Backpacks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Travel Backpacks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Travel Backpacks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wheeled Backpack Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Travel Backpacks include Swiss Gear, Oakley, High Sierra, Timbuk2, Sumtree, S-Zone, Kensington, Osprey and Ebags TLS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Travel Backpacks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Travel Backpacks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Travel Backpacks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wheeled Backpack
- Shoulder Backpack
Global Travel Backpacks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Travel Backpacks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- For business
- For Casual Trips
Global Travel Backpacks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Travel Backpacks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Travel Backpacks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Travel Backpacks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Travel Backpacks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Travel Backpacks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Swiss Gear
- Oakley
- High Sierra
- Timbuk2
- Sumtree
- S-Zone
- Kensington
- Osprey
- Ebags TLS
- Hynes Eagle
- REI Vagabond
- Kelty Redwing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Travel Backpacks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Travel Backpacks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Travel Backpacks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Travel Backpacks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Travel Backpacks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Travel Backpacks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Travel Backpacks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Travel Backpacks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Travel Backpacks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Travel Backpacks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Travel Backpacks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Travel Backpacks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Travel Backpacks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Travel Backpacks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Travel Backpacks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Travel Backpacks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Travel Backpacks Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
