Carry-On Backpacks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carry-On Backpacks in global, including the following market information:

Global Carry-On Backpacks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carry-On Backpacks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Carry-On Backpacks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carry-On Backpacks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0-50 USD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carry-On Backpacks include Swiss Gear, Oakley, High Sierra, Timbuk2, Sumtree, S-Zone, Kensington, Osprey and Ebags TLS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carry-On Backpacks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carry-On Backpacks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Carry-On Backpacks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0-50 USD

50-100 USD

100-200 USD

Above 200 USD

Global Carry-On Backpacks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Carry-On Backpacks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

For business

For Casual Trips

Global Carry-On Backpacks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Carry-On Backpacks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carry-On Backpacks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carry-On Backpacks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carry-On Backpacks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Carry-On Backpacks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Swiss Gear

Oakley

High Sierra

Timbuk2

Sumtree

S-Zone

Kensington

Osprey

Ebags TLS

Hynes Eagle

REI Vagabond

Kelty Redwing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carry-On Backpacks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carry-On Backpacks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carry-On Backpacks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carry-On Backpacks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carry-On Backpacks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carry-On Backpacks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carry-On Backpacks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carry-On Backpacks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carry-On Backpacks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carry-On Backpacks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carry-On Backpacks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carry-On Backpacks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carry-On Backpacks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carry-On Backpacks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carry-On Backpacks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carry-On Backpacks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

