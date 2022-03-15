Carry-On Backpacks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Carry-On Backpacks
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carry-On Backpacks in global, including the following market information:
- Global Carry-On Backpacks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Carry-On Backpacks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Carry-On Backpacks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carry-On Backpacks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0-50 USD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carry-On Backpacks include Swiss Gear, Oakley, High Sierra, Timbuk2, Sumtree, S-Zone, Kensington, Osprey and Ebags TLS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carry-On Backpacks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carry-On Backpacks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Carry-On Backpacks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 0-50 USD
- 50-100 USD
- 100-200 USD
- Above 200 USD
Global Carry-On Backpacks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Carry-On Backpacks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- For business
- For Casual Trips
Global Carry-On Backpacks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Carry-On Backpacks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Carry-On Backpacks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Carry-On Backpacks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Carry-On Backpacks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Carry-On Backpacks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Swiss Gear
- Oakley
- High Sierra
- Timbuk2
- Sumtree
- S-Zone
- Kensington
- Osprey
- Ebags TLS
- Hynes Eagle
- REI Vagabond
- Kelty Redwing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carry-On Backpacks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carry-On Backpacks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carry-On Backpacks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carry-On Backpacks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carry-On Backpacks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carry-On Backpacks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carry-On Backpacks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carry-On Backpacks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carry-On Backpacks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carry-On Backpacks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carry-On Backpacks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carry-On Backpacks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carry-On Backpacks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carry-On Backpacks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carry-On Backpacks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carry-On Backpacks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
