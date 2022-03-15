Goalkeeper Gloves Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Goalkeeper Gloves in global, including the following market information:

Global Goalkeeper Gloves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Goalkeeper Gloves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Goalkeeper Gloves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Goalkeeper Gloves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below $50 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Goalkeeper Gloves include Reusch Xosa, Blok-IT, Vizari, Brine King, Diadora, Adidas, Nike, PUMA and Adidas, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Goalkeeper Gloves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Goalkeeper Gloves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Goalkeeper Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below $50

$51-$100

$101-$200

Above $200

Global Goalkeeper Gloves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Goalkeeper Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Men

Women

Kids

Global Goalkeeper Gloves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Goalkeeper Gloves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Goalkeeper Gloves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Goalkeeper Gloves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Goalkeeper Gloves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Goalkeeper Gloves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Reusch Xosa

Blok-IT

Vizari

Brine King

Diadora

Adidas

Nike

PUMA

Under Armour, Inc

Umbro

SELECT SPORT A/S

Wilson Sporting Goods Co

Uhlsport GmbH

Diadora Sports S.r.l

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Goalkeeper Gloves Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Goalkeeper Gloves Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Goalkeeper Gloves Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Goalkeeper Gloves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Goalkeeper Gloves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Goalkeeper Gloves Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Goalkeeper Gloves Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Goalkeeper Gloves Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Goalkeeper Gloves Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Goalkeeper Gloves Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Goalkeeper Gloves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Goalkeeper Gloves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Goalkeeper Gloves Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Goalkeeper Gloves Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Goalkeeper Gloves Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Goalkeeper Gloves Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

