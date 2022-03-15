Hair Color & Dye Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hair Color & Dye in global, including the following market information:

Global Hair Color & Dye Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hair Color & Dye Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Hair Color & Dye companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hair Color & Dye market was valued at 24970 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 42720 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0-$10 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hair Color & Dye include Henkel, Kao, LOral, Coty, Avon Products, HOYU, Combe, Conair and Este Lauder, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hair Color & Dye manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hair Color & Dye Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Hair Color & Dye Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0-$10

$10-$20

$20-$30

Above $30

Global Hair Color & Dye Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Hair Color & Dye Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial Use

Global Hair Color & Dye Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Hair Color & Dye Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hair Color & Dye revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hair Color & Dye revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hair Color & Dye sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Hair Color & Dye sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

Kao

LOral

Coty

Avon Products

HOYU

Combe

Conair

Este Lauder

Godrej

Revlon

Shiseido

World Hair Cosmetics (Asia)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hair Color & Dye Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hair Color & Dye Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hair Color & Dye Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hair Color & Dye Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hair Color & Dye Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hair Color & Dye Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hair Color & Dye Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hair Color & Dye Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hair Color & Dye Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hair Color & Dye Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hair Color & Dye Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hair Color & Dye Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hair Color & Dye Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hair Color & Dye Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hair Color & Dye Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hair Color & Dye Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hair Color & Dye Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

