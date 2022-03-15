Rugby Gloves Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rugby Gloves
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rugby Gloves in global, including the following market information:
- Global Rugby Gloves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Rugby Gloves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Rugby Gloves companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rugby Gloves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Half Finger Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rugby Gloves include Gilbert International, Optimum, BLITZ, Razor, Velocity, KooGA, Adidas, Cutters Gloves and Under Armour, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rugby Gloves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rugby Gloves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rugby Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Half Finger
- Full Finger
Global Rugby Gloves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rugby Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Adults
- Youth
Global Rugby Gloves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rugby Gloves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Rugby Gloves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Rugby Gloves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Rugby Gloves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Rugby Gloves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Gilbert International
- Optimum
- BLITZ
- Razor
- Velocity
- KooGA
- Adidas
- Cutters Gloves
- Under Armour
- Nike
- Wilson
- XPROTEX
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rugby Gloves Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rugby Gloves Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rugby Gloves Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rugby Gloves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rugby Gloves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rugby Gloves Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rugby Gloves Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rugby Gloves Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rugby Gloves Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rugby Gloves Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rugby Gloves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rugby Gloves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rugby Gloves Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rugby Gloves Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rugby Gloves Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rugby Gloves Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rugby Gloves Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Half Finger
4.1.3 Full Finger
