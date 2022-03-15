Home Use WiFi Router Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Use WiFi Router in global, including the following market information:

Global Home Use WiFi Router Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Home Use WiFi Router Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Home Use WiFi Router companies in 2021 (%)

The global Home Use WiFi Router market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

300 Mbps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Home Use WiFi Router include NETGEAR, Google, Linksy, TP-LINK, D-Link, Samsung, Symantec, ASRock and Tenda, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Home Use WiFi Router manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Home Use WiFi Router Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Home Use WiFi Router Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

300 Mbps

450 Mbps

1200 Mbps

Others

Global Home Use WiFi Router Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Home Use WiFi Router Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Office Using

Entertainment Using

Global Home Use WiFi Router Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Home Use WiFi Router Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Home Use WiFi Router revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Home Use WiFi Router revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Home Use WiFi Router sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Home Use WiFi Router sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NETGEAR

Google

Linksy

TP-LINK

D-Link

Samsung

Symantec

ASRock

Tenda

ASUS

Huawei

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Home Use WiFi Router Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Home Use WiFi Router Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Home Use WiFi Router Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Home Use WiFi Router Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Home Use WiFi Router Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Home Use WiFi Router Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Home Use WiFi Router Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Home Use WiFi Router Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Home Use WiFi Router Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Home Use WiFi Router Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Home Use WiFi Router Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Home Use WiFi Router Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Home Use WiFi Router Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Use WiFi Router Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Home Use WiFi Router Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Use WiFi Router Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

