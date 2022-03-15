Rugby Grip Mitts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rugby Grip Mitts in global, including the following market information:

Global Rugby Grip Mitts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rugby Grip Mitts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Rugby Grip Mitts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rugby Grip Mitts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Half Finger Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rugby Grip Mitts include Gilbert International, Optimum, BLITZ, Razor, Velocity, KooGA, Adidas, Cutters Gloves and Under Armour, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rugby Grip Mitts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rugby Grip Mitts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rugby Grip Mitts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Half Finger

Full Finger

Global Rugby Grip Mitts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rugby Grip Mitts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Training

Competition

Global Rugby Grip Mitts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rugby Grip Mitts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rugby Grip Mitts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rugby Grip Mitts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rugby Grip Mitts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Rugby Grip Mitts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gilbert International

Optimum

BLITZ

Razor

Velocity

KooGA

Adidas

Cutters Gloves

Under Armour

Nike

Wilson

XPROTEX

