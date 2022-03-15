Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks in global, including the following market information:
Global Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbonated Drinks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks include Attitude Drinks Inc., Coca-Cola Company, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Danone, DydoDrinco, Inc., Nestl S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Parle Agro Ltd and San Benedetto. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Carbonated Drinks
- Fruit And Vegetable Juice Drinks
- Functional Drink
- Tea and Coffee
- Dairy Drinks
- Others
Global Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Stores
- FoodService Stores
- Others
Global Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Attitude Drinks Inc.
- Coca-Cola Company
- Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc.
- Danone
- DydoDrinco, Inc.
- Nestl S.A.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Parle Agro Ltd
- San Benedetto
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-alcoholic
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Beverages and Soft Drinks Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Global Beverages and Soft Drinks Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Non-alcoholic Beverages and Soft Drinks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
United Arab Emirates (UAE) Beverages Consumption Trends and Forecasts Tracker, Q2 2021 (Dairy and Soy Drinks, Alcoholic Drinks, Soft Drinks and Hot Drinks)