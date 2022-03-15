Thermal Infrared Detector Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Infrared Detector in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermal Infrared Detector Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermal Infrared Detector Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Thermal Infrared Detector companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermal Infrared Detector market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Active Thermal Infrared Detector Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermal Infrared Detector include Excelitas, DRS Infrared and Hamamatsu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermal Infrared Detector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermal Infrared Detector Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Thermal Infrared Detector Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Active Thermal Infrared Detector

Passive Thermal Infrared Detector

Global Thermal Infrared Detector Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Thermal Infrared Detector Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Inspection

Firefighting

Surveillance

Others

Global Thermal Infrared Detector Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Thermal Infrared Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermal Infrared Detector revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermal Infrared Detector revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermal Infrared Detector sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Thermal Infrared Detector sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Excelitas

DRS Infrared

Hamamatsu

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermal Infrared Detector Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermal Infrared Detector Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermal Infrared Detector Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermal Infrared Detector Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermal Infrared Detector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermal Infrared Detector Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermal Infrared Detector Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermal Infrared Detector Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermal Infrared Detector Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermal Infrared Detector Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermal Infrared Detector Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Infrared Detector Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Infrared Detector Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Infrared Detector Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermal Infrared Detector Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Infrared Detecto

