Laser Packaging Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laser Packaging Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Laser Packaging Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Laser Packaging Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Laser Packaging Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laser Packaging Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Laser Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laser Packaging Material include Polinas, Kuwer Industries Limited, Jinjia Group, Zhejiang Jinhua-horse Laser Packaging Materials, AFC Holography, Spick Global, OFFSET Group and Bilgi Etiket RFID, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laser Packaging Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laser Packaging Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Laser Packaging Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Laser Film

Laser Paper

Other

Global Laser Packaging Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Laser Packaging Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cigarette

Food and Beverage

Pharma and Cosmetic

Others

Global Laser Packaging Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Laser Packaging Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laser Packaging Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laser Packaging Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Laser Packaging Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Laser Packaging Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Polinas

Kuwer Industries Limited

Jinjia Group

Zhejiang Jinhua-horse Laser Packaging Materials

AFC Holography

Spick Global

OFFSET Group

Bilgi Etiket RFID

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laser Packaging Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Laser Packaging Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Laser Packaging Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Laser Packaging Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Laser Packaging Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Laser Packaging Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laser Packaging Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Laser Packaging Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Laser Packaging Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Laser Packaging Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Laser Packaging Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laser Packaging Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Laser Packaging Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laser Packaging Material Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laser Packaging Material Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laser Packaging Material Companies

