Methyl Cellulose (MC) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Methyl Cellulose (MC) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Methyl Cellulose (MC) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Methyl Cellulose (MC) market was valued at 1310.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1795.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Methyl Cellulose (MC) include Hercules Inc, Ashland, Dow, Shin-Etsu, Lotte, Shandong Guangda Technology, Tai’an Ruitai, Shandong Head and Huzhou Zhanwang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Methyl Cellulose (MC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Grade
- Food and Pharma Grade
Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Food
- Pharma
- Other
Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Methyl Cellulose (MC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Methyl Cellulose (MC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Methyl Cellulose (MC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Methyl Cellulose (MC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hercules Inc
- Ashland
- Dow
- Shin-Etsu
- Lotte
- Shandong Guangda Technology
- Tai’an Ruitai
- Shandong Head
- Huzhou Zhanwang
- Anhui Shanhe
- Luzhou Tianpu
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Methyl Cellulose (MC) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Methyl Cellulose (MC) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methyl Cellulose (MC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Methyl Cellulose (MC) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Cellulose (MC) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Methyl Cellulose (MC) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Cellulose (MC) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
