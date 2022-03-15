Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer in global, including the following market information:
Global Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Walk-behind Scrubber Dryer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer include Tennant, Nilfisk, Karcher, Hako, Taski, Numatic, Comac-Fimap, AMANO and RPS corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Walk-behind Scrubber Dryer
- Stand-on/Ride-on Scrubber Dryer
Global Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Institution
- Others
Global Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Tennant
- Nilfisk
- Karcher
- Hako
- Taski
- Numatic
- Comac-Fimap
- AMANO
- RPS corporation
- Adiatek
- Bennett
- Cleanwill
- Gaomei
- NSS
- Airuite
- Gadlee
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Battery-Powered Scrubber Dryer Compani
