Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences in Global, including the following market information:

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences market was valued at 1878.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5418.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Machine Translation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences include 3M (Minnesota), Cerner Corporation (Missouri), IBM Corporation (New York), Microsoft Corporation (Washington), Nuance Communications (Massachusetts), M*Modal (Tennessee), Health Fidelity (California), Dolbey Systems (Ohio) and Linguamatics (Cambridge) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Machine Translation

Information Extraction

Automatic Summarization

Text and Voice Processing

Others

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC)

Clinician Document

Others

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M (Minnesota)

Cerner Corporation (Missouri)

IBM Corporation (New York)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington)

Nuance Communications (Massachusetts)

M*Modal (Tennessee)

Health Fidelity (California)

Dolbey Systems (Ohio)

Linguamatics (Cambridge)

Apixio (San Mateo)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences

