Flexible Rubber Magnets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Flexible Rubber Magnets
Flexible Rubber Magnets are generally ferrite powder bonded with a synthetic rubber compound and are made of a resilient, flexible, and adjustable rubber material. Rubber magnets are generally processed into roll, strips, block, sheet, ring, and all other types of complex shapes. They have excellent flexural resistance and flexibility as they are processed through extrusion molding, injection molding, or calendaring. Rubber magnets are also coated with paper, PVC film, UV oil coating, double-sided adhesive, or color die, which is then cut into different shapes depending upon the requirements. As the rubber magnets are flexible, the semi-finished or finished product can be punched, slit, cut, or laminated according to the specific requirements. There are two major types of rubber magnets, namely, isotropic and anisotropic rubber magnets. Rubber magnets are widely used in automotive, aerospace, electrical, and transportation industries.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible Rubber Magnets in global, including the following market information:
- Global Flexible Rubber Magnets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Flexible Rubber Magnets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Flexible Rubber Magnets companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flexible Rubber Magnets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Isotropic Rubber Magnets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flexible Rubber Magnets include TA TONG MAGNET, Adams Magnetic Products, Jasdi Magnet, Tokyo Ferrite, Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Jyun Magnetism Group, Magtech Industrial, Eclipse Magnetics (Spear & Jackson) and MAGMATE TAIWAN LTD., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flexible Rubber Magnets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flexible Rubber Magnets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flexible Rubber Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Isotropic Rubber Magnets
- Anisotropic Rubber Magnets
Global Flexible Rubber Magnets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flexible Rubber Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Transportation
- Others
Global Flexible Rubber Magnets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flexible Rubber Magnets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Flexible Rubber Magnets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Flexible Rubber Magnets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Flexible Rubber Magnets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Flexible Rubber Magnets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TA TONG MAGNET
- Adams Magnetic Products
- Jasdi Magnet
- Tokyo Ferrite
- Arnold Magnetic Technologies
- Jyun Magnetism Group
- Magtech Industrial
- Eclipse Magnetics (Spear & Jackson)
- MAGMATE TAIWAN LTD.
- Dexter Magnetic Technologies
- Magnum Magnetics
- Anhui Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material
- SIMOTEC Group
- Hing Ngai
- Realpower Magnetic Industry
- Magnet Technology
- Xiamen Dexing Magnet Tech
- AIM Magnet
- Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics
- Zhonghao Magnetic Materials
- NingBo BestWay Magnet
- Jiangmen Magsource New Material
- Shenzhen Feller Magnets
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flexible Rubber Magnets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flexible Rubber Magnets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flexible Rubber Magnets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flexible Rubber Magnets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flexible Rubber Magnets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flexible Rubber Magnets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flexible Rubber Magnets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flexible Rubber Magnets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flexible Rubber Magnets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flexible Rubber Magnets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flexible Rubber Magnets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flexible Rubber Magnets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flexible Rubber Magnets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Rubber Magnets Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flexible Rubber Magnets Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Rubber Magnets Companies
4 Sights by Product
