Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A CGM system provides continuous insight into glucose levels throughout the day and night. The device displays information about glucose direction and rate of change providing users additional information to help with their diabetes management. Studies have shown that CGM systems may help reduce your A1C and reduce your risk for hypoglycemia, whether you are on insulin injections or pump Therapy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Lifescan, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Dexcom, Medtronic, Ypsomed, B. Braun Melsungen and Nipro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Systems

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Self/Home Care

Hospital & Clinics

Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Lifescan

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Dexcom

Medtronic

Ypsomed

B. Braun Melsungen

Nipro

Sanofi

Arkray

Prodigy Diabetes Care

Acon Laboratories

Nova Biomedical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Product Types

