Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Liposuction, also referred to as lipoplasty, involves a cosmetic surgery which slims and reshapes specific parts of the body by removing excess fat deposits, improving your body contours and proportion. This surgery breaks up and ?sucks? fat from different possible parts like thighs, hips and buttocks, abdomen and waist, cheeks, chin and neck, upper and back of the arms, inner knee, chest area, calves and back. The fat is removed through a hollow instrument, called a cannula which is inserted under the skin. A powerful high pressure vacuum is applied to the cannula. Liposuction is often combined with other plastic surgery procedures like facelift, abdominoplasty (tummy tuck surgery) and breast reduction and performed. It can permanently remove the fat cells and can alter the shape of the body. Liposuction will not get rid of cellulite or stretch marks. It will help in avoiding obesity and as a result getting rid of related diseases. Liposuction was invented in 1972 by two Italian-American surgeons- Doctors Giorgio and Arpad Fischer. However modern liposuction started with a presentation in1982 by Dr. Yves-Gerard Illouz, a French surgeon.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Liposuction Surgical Procedures in Global, including the following market information:

Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Liposuction Surgical Procedures market was valued at 9535.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15100 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stand-alone liposuction surgery devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Liposuction Surgical Procedures include Alma Lasers, Cynosure, Erchonia, Genesis BioSystems, Bausch Health, Wells Johnson Company, Invasix Aesthetic Solutions, Syneron Medical and Aesthetic Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Liposuction Surgical Procedures companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stand-alone liposuction surgery devices

Portable liposuction surgery devices

Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Cosmetic surgical centers

Other

Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Liposuction Surgical Procedures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Liposuction Surgical Procedures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alma Lasers

Cynosure

Erchonia

Genesis BioSystems

Bausch Health

Wells Johnson Company

Invasix Aesthetic Solutions

Syneron Medical

Aesthetic Group

Human Med

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Liposuction Surgical Procedures Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Liposuction Surgical Procedures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Liposuction Surgical Procedures Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liposuction Surgical Procedures Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liposuction Surgical Procedures Companies

3.6.2 List of G

