Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Neurovascular Devices refer to the tools that used to pass through the blood vessels to diagnose and treat diseases and conditions of the brain and nervous system rather than using open surgery. Neurovascular Devices comprise a large segment of medical devices, including embolic coils, neurovascular stents (carotid and intracranial stents), intravascular devices, neurothrombectomy devices, flow diverters, embolic protection device, balloons and stent retrievers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology in global, including the following market information:
- Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology companies in 2021 (%)
The global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stroke Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology include Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Terumo, Penumbra, Microport Scientific Corporation, Abbott Vascular and W. L. Gore & Associates, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Stroke
- Cerebral Aneurysm
- Others
Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Units
Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Stryker Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic
- Terumo
- Penumbra
- Microport Scientific Corporation
- Abbott Vascular
- W. L. Gore & Associates
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Neurovascular Devi
