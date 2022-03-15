Penile Implants or Penile Prosthesis Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Penile implants are devices placed inside the penis to allow men with erectile dysfunction (ED) to get an erection. Penile implants are typically recommended after other treatments for ED fail.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Penile Implants or Penile Prosthesis in global, including the following market information:

Global Penile Implants or Penile Prosthesis Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Penile Implants or Penile Prosthesis Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Penile Implants or Penile Prosthesis companies in 2021 (%)

The global Penile Implants or Penile Prosthesis market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inflatable Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Penile Implants or Penile Prosthesis include American Medical Systems (Boston Scientific), Coloplast, Silimed, Giant Medical, Eska Medical, Promedon and Zephyr Surgical Implants, etc.

We surveyed the Penile Implants or Penile Prosthesis manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Penile Implants or Penile Prosthesis Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Penile Implants or Penile Prosthesis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inflatable Devices

Semirigid Devices

Global Penile Implants or Penile Prosthesis Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Penile Implants or Penile Prosthesis Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Non-hospitals

Global Penile Implants or Penile Prosthesis Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Penile Implants or Penile Prosthesis Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Penile Implants or Penile Prosthesis revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Penile Implants or Penile Prosthesis revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Penile Implants or Penile Prosthesis sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Penile Implants or Penile Prosthesis sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

American Medical Systems (Boston Scientific)

Coloplast

Silimed

Giant Medical

Eska Medical

Promedon

Zephyr Surgical Implants

