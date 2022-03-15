Veterinary Drugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Veterinary medicine is the branch of medicine that deals with the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disease, disorder and injury in non-human animals. The scope of veterinary medicine is wide, covering all animal species, both domesticated and wild, with a wide range of conditions which can affect different species.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Veterinary Drugs in global, including the following market information:

Global Veterinary Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Veterinary Drugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Veterinary Drugs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Veterinary Drugs market was valued at 24410 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34710 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Treatment Drugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Veterinary Drugs include Zoetis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Merck Animal Health, Elanco, Bayer AG, Ceva Sante Animale S.A., Virbac SA, Vetoquinol SA and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Veterinary Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Veterinary Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Veterinary Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Treatment Drugs

Vaccines

Others

Global Veterinary Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Veterinary Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chickens

Swine

Cattle

Others

Global Veterinary Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Veterinary Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Veterinary Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Veterinary Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Veterinary Drugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Veterinary Drugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zoetis Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Merck Animal Health

Elanco

Bayer AG

Ceva Sante Animale S.A.

Virbac SA

Vetoquinol SA

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Covetrus, Inc.

Table of content1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Veterinary Drugs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Veterinary Drugs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Veterinary Drugs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Veterinary Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Veterinary Drugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Veterinary Drugs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Veterinary Drugs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Veterinary Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Veterinary Drugs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Veterinary Drugs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Veterinary Drugs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Veterinary Drugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Veterinary Drugs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Drugs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Veterinary Drugs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Drugs Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Veterinary Drugs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

