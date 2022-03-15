Healthcare Wipes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Healthcare Wipes
Healthcare wipes are used to maintain personal hygiene and sanitation, including skin cleansing, surface cleaning, disinfection, hand sanitizing, and hospital sterilization. Most commonly used healthcare wipes are bed bath wipes, macerator friendly body wipes, flushable skin cleansing wipes, pre-injection alcohol wipes, and non-invasive medical device disinfecting wipes, which are available in a wide variety of packaging such as sachets, flow-packs, canisters/tubs, or buckets.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Healthcare Wipes in global, including the following market information:
- Global Healthcare Wipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Healthcare Wipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Healthcare Wipes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Healthcare Wipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Wipes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Healthcare Wipes include Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.), Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.), Diamond Wipes International, Inc. (U.S.), The Clorox Company (U.S.), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.), Costco Wholesale Corporation (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK), Procotech Limited (UK) and Technical Textile Services Ltd. (UK) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Healthcare Wipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Healthcare Wipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Healthcare Wipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Dry Wipes
- Wet Wipes
Global Healthcare Wipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Healthcare Wipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Online Platform
- Departmental Stores
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Others
Global Healthcare Wipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Healthcare Wipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Healthcare Wipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Healthcare Wipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Healthcare Wipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Healthcare Wipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)
- Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.)
- Diamond Wipes International, Inc. (U.S.)
- The Clorox Company (U.S.)
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (U.S.)
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK)
- Procotech Limited (UK)
- Technical Textile Services Ltd. (UK)
- Progressive Products, LLC (U.S.)
Table of content1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Healthcare Wipes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Healthcare Wipes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Healthcare Wipes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Healthcare Wipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Healthcare Wipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Healthcare Wipes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Healthcare Wipes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Healthcare Wipes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Healthcare Wipes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Healthcare Wipes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Healthcare Wipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Healthcare Wipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Healthcare Wipes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Healthcare Wipes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Healthcare Wipes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Healthcare Wipes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Healthcare Wipes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
Customize/Section/Part Purchase @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/chapters-purchase/6940489/global-healthcare-wipes-2022-2028-391
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
United States Healthcare Wipes Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Global Healthcare Wipes Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and Regional Healthcare Wipes Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027