Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems
Functional near infrared (fNIR) optical brain imaging is a technique in which blood flow is monitored in the front part of the brain by measuring changes in near-infrared light. fNIR systems provide real-time monitoring of tissue oxygenation in the brain as patients perform their day to day task
This report contains market size and forecasts of Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems in global, including the following market information:
- Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
FT-NIR Spectroscopy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems include Hitach, Shimadzu and Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- FT-NIR Spectroscopy
- Dispersive NIR Spectroscopy
- Others
Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Research Institutes
- Diagnostic Centers
Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hitach
- Shimadzu
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
United States Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Global and China Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global FUNCTIONAL NEAR INFRARED OPTICAL BRAIN IMAGING SYSTEMS Assessment, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Application/Type
Global and Regional Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027