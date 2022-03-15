Soft Starter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Soft Starter Market
A soft starter is a solid-state device that protects AC electric motors from damage caused by sudden influxes of power by limiting the large initial inrush of current associated with motor startup
This report contains market size and forecasts of Soft Starter in global, including the following market information:
- Global Soft Starter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Soft Starter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Soft Starter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Soft Starter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mechanical Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Soft Starter include ABB, Schneider Electric, WEG, Eaton, Danfoss, Power Electronics, Siemens and Franklin Control Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Soft Starter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Soft Starter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Soft Starter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Mechanical
- Electronic
- Mixed Type
Global Soft Starter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Soft Starter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Compressors
- Conveyors
- Fans
- Pumps
Global Soft Starter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Soft Starter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Soft Starter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Soft Starter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Soft Starter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Soft Starter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ABB
- Schneider Electric
- WEG
- Eaton
- Danfoss
- Power Electronics
- Siemens
- Franklin Control Systems