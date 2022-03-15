Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that causes continuous lung infections and breathing problem over time. It is a progressive disease. The presence of imperfect gene causes a thick, sticky buildup of mucus in the lungs, intestine liver, pancreas, and other organs. The mucus in the lungs clogs airways and traps bacteria leading to infections that causes savior lung damage, and respiratory failure. The mucus prevents in the pancreas discharge the digestive enzymes that allow the body to break down food and absorb vital nutrients. This disease is caused by mutation in gene, cystic fibrosis trans membrane conductance regulator (CFTR) is a membrane protein in vertebrates, a protein required for regulating sweat, mucus and body secretions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pancreatic enzyme supplements Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics include Vertex Pharmaceuticalsorporated, Gilead, AbbVie,, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Alaxia, Merck & Co., AIT (Advanced Inhalation Therapies) and ALLERGAN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pancreatic enzyme supplements

Mucolytics

Bronchodilators

CFTR modulators

Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oral drugs

Inhaled drugs

Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vertex Pharmaceuticalsorporated

Gilead

AbbVie,

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Alaxia

Merck & Co.

AIT (Advanced Inhalation Therapies)

ALLERGAN

AstraZeneca

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Alcresta

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Companies

