Automotive Brake Hoses Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Unlike the brake lines, which are metal tubes that run the length of the car, the short brake hose found at each wheel is made of rubber. The hose?s job is to carry brake fluid from a brake line fixed to the car?s body the rest of the way to the brake caliper on the wheel. Its flexibility is what allows the wheel to move with the suspension.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Brake Hoses in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Brake Hoses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Brake Hoses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Automotive Brake Hoses companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Brake Hoses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rubber Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Brake Hoses include Continental, Delphi Auto Parts, ATE Brakes, BrakeQuip, FTE automotive, FLEXITECH and KST TECHNOLOGY INC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Brake Hoses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:



Global Automotive Brake Hoses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automotive Brake Hoses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rubber Type

Synthetic Material Type

Global Automotive Brake Hoses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automotive Brake Hoses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vechicle

Commercial Vechicle

Global Automotive Brake Hoses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automotive Brake Hoses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Brake Hoses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Brake Hoses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Brake Hoses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Automotive Brake Hoses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include: