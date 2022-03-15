Airway Stent & Lung Stent Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lung stent, also known as tracheobronchial stent, is a tube-shaped device that is inserted/placed into an airway. It is usually placed bronchoscopically and used to treat a variety of chronic lung diseases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Airway Stent & Lung Stent in global, including the following market information:

Global Airway Stent & Lung Stent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Airway Stent & Lung Stent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Airway Stent & Lung Stent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Airway Stent & Lung Stent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Stents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Airway Stent & Lung Stent include Boston Scientific, C.R. Bard, Taewoong Medical, Micro-Tech (Nanjing), Teleflex, Merit Medical Systems, Cook Group, Novatech Sa and Endo-Flex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Airway Stent & Lung Stent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Airway Stent & Lung Stent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Airway Stent & Lung Stent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Stents

Silicone Stents

Hybrid Stents

Global Airway Stent & Lung Stent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Airway Stent & Lung Stent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Global Airway Stent & Lung Stent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Airway Stent & Lung Stent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Airway Stent & Lung Stent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Airway Stent & Lung Stent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Airway Stent & Lung Stent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Airway Stent & Lung Stent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boston Scientific

C.R. Bard

Taewoong Medical

Micro-Tech (Nanjing)

Teleflex

Merit Medical Systems

Cook Group

Novatech Sa

Endo-Flex

M.I. Tech

Efer Endoscopy

Fuji Systems

Hood Laboratories

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Airway Stent & Lung Stent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Airway Stent & Lung Stent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Airway Stent & Lung Stent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Airway Stent & Lung Stent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Airway Stent & Lung Stent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Airway Stent & Lung Stent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Airway Stent & Lung Stent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Airway Stent & Lung Stent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Airway Stent & Lung Stent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Airway Stent & Lung Stent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Airway Stent & Lung Stent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Airway Stent & Lung Stent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Airway Stent & Lung Stent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airway Stent & Lung Stent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Airway Stent & Lung Stent Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airway Stent & Lung Stent

