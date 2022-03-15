Omega3 (Omega-3) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Omega-3, also called ?-3 fatty acids or n-3 fatty acids, are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) with a double bond (C=C) at the third carbon atom from the end of the carbon chain. Three types of omega-3 PUFA involved in human physiology are ?-linolenic acid (ALA) (found in plant oils), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (both commonly found in marine oils). They are considered essential fatty acids and necessary for human health but the body can?t make them. Also they play a role in brain health as well as normal growth and development.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Omega3 (Omega-3) in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6940473/global-omega-2022-2028-405

Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Omega3 (Omega-3) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Omega3 (Omega-3) market was valued at 13730 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20260 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Marine Source Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Omega3 (Omega-3) include DSM, BASF, EPAX, Golden Omega, TASA, Omega Protein, Croda, KD Pharma(Marine Ingredients) and GC Rieber, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Omega3 (Omega-3) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Marine Source

Algae Source

Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dietary Supplements

Fortified Food and Beverage

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Foods

Others

Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Omega3 (Omega-3) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Omega3 (Omega-3) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Omega3 (Omega-3) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Omega3 (Omega-3) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DSM

BASF

EPAX

Golden Omega

TASA

Omega Protein

Croda

KD Pharma(Marine Ingredients)

GC Rieber

Polaris

Auqi

Kinomega

Skuny

Xinzhou

Anti-Cancer

Sinomega

Orkla Health

LYSI

OLVEA Fish Oils

Hofseth BioCare

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

KD Pharma

Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical

Maruha Nichiro Foods

Solutex

Bioprocess Algae

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-omega-2022-2028-405-6940473

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Omega3 (Omega-3) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Omega3 (Omega-3) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Omega3 (Omega-3) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Omega3 (Omega-3) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Omega3 (Omega-3) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Omega3 (Omega-3) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Omega3 (Omega-3) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global and China Omega3 (Omega-3) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and Regional Omega3 (Omega-3) Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027

Global Omega3 (Omega-3) Market Research Report 2021

Global and China Omega3 (Omega-3) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026