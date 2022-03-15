Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Portable Ultrasound Equipment refers to the device use the ultrasound technology, which is a kind of medical ultrasound devices with portable superiority comparing with general big ultrasound devices in the hospital.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6940477/global-portable-ultrasound-devicesequipment-2022-2028-155

Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment market was valued at 8139.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10010 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment include GE, Philips, Siemens, Fujifilm, Toshiba, Samsung, Hitachi, Mindray Medical and Boston Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment

Handheld Ultrasound Equipment

Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinics

Home Care

Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE

Philips

Siemens

Fujifilm

Toshiba

Samsung

Hitachi

Mindray Medical

Boston Scientific

BenQ Medical

Chison

Ecare

Esaote

Telemed

Zoncare

MedGyn

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-portable-ultrasound-devicesequipment-2022-2028-155-6940477

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Ultrasound Devices/Equipment

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional Portable Ultrasound Equipment (Portable Ultrasound Devices) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Portable Ultrasound Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment (Portable Ultrasound Devices) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition