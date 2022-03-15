Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery
Aesthetic Medicines and cosmetic surgery is a developing clinical subspecialty and field in scientific research which comprises all kind of medical procedures whose purpose is to improve the physical appearance and satisfaction of the patient including all non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery is an exciting field and a new trend in modern medicine. Nowadays, people not only want to be healthy as well as want to live the life at fullest, wants to look fit and also to reduce the effects of normal aging. Aesthetic medicines and Cosmetic Surgery focus on refining cosmetic appearance through the treatment of conditions like skin laxity, scars, moles, liver spots, cellulite, skin discoloration, excess fat, unwanted hairs and spider veins. These aesthetic medicine and cosmetic surgery procedures are very elective and are implemented on patients who does not suffer from any sickness.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Invasive Procedures Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery include Allergan, Plc, Mentor Worldwide(Johnson & Johnson Services), GC Aesthetics, Sientra, Polytech Health & Aesthetics, HansBiomed Co., Ltd, Galderma S.A. (A Nestle Company, Alma Lasers (Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals) and Merz Pharma & Co. KGaA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Invasive Procedures
- Non-surgical Procedure
Global Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Dermatology clinics
- Others
Global Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Allergan, Plc
- Mentor Worldwide(Johnson & Johnson Services)
- GC Aesthetics
- Sientra
- Polytech Health & Aesthetics
- HansBiomed Co., Ltd
- Galderma S.A. (A Nestle Company
- Alma Lasers (Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals)
- Merz Pharma & Co. KGaA
- Cutera
- Anika Therapeutics)
- Bausch Health
- Syneron Medical
- Cynosure (Hologic)
- SunevaMedical,
- BluePlastic Surgery
- Australia Cosmetic Clinics
- Salmon Creek Plastic Surgery
- The Plastic Surgery Clinic
- Cosmetic Surgery (UK) Limited
Table of content1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Players in Global Market
Customize/Section/Part Purchase @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/chapters-purchase/6940482/global-aesthetic-medicine-cosmetic-surgery-2022-2028-270
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
United States Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Global and Japan Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Aesthetic Medicine & Cosmetic Surgery Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel 2021-2030
Global and Regional Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027