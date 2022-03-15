Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Gas-phase-grown carbon fiber is manufactured through the catalytic decomposition of hydrocarbons such as methane and benzene in the vapour phase. These fibers contain circular cross sections and central hollow cores that have a few nanometre diameters. The graphite networks are organized in concentric cylinders and carbon fibers are placed like tree rings to form a unique structure that has outstanding physical properties. High tensile strength & tensile modulus, low electrical resistivity, and high thermal conductivity are some of the properties that make these fibers ideal for industrial applications. Their thermal conductivity (1,950 W/m-K) is the highest among all commercial carbon fibers available in the market. These fibers are anticipated to deliver a new generation of polymer composites that have multifunctional properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6940521/global-gasphasegrown-carbon-fiber-2022-2028-302

Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PAN Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber include Cytec Industries, Dow, Formosa Plastic Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material, Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin and Toray Industries and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PAN Based

Asphalt Based

Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Medical

Others

Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cytec Industries

Dow

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material

Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites

SGL Carbon SE

Teijin

Toray Industries

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-gasphasegrown-carbon-fiber-2022-2028-302-6940521

Table of content1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gas-Phase-Grown Carbon Fiber Companies

​​​​​​​Customize/Section/Part Purchase @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/chapters-purchase/6940521/global-gasphasegrown-carbon-fiber-2022-2028-302

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic in Automotive Armor Sleeves Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Plastic (CFRTP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028