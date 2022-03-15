Wood Pulp Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Wood Pulp market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/132591/global-wood-pulp-market-2022-2028-779

Bleached Pulp Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wood Pulp include Stora Enso (FI), Fibria (BR), RGE (SG), Sappi (ZA), UMP (FI), ARAUCO (CL), CMPC (CL), APP (SG) and Metsa Fibre (FI), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wood Pulp manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wood Pulp Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Wood Pulp Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bleached Pulp

Unbleached Pulp

Global Wood Pulp Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Wood Pulp Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Printing and Writing Paper

Tissue Paper

Others

Global Wood Pulp Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Wood Pulp Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wood Pulp revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wood Pulp revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wood Pulp sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Wood Pulp sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stora Enso (FI)

Fibria (BR)

RGE (SG)

Sappi (ZA)

UMP (FI)

ARAUCO (CL)

CMPC (CL)

APP (SG)

Metsa Fibre (FI)

Suzano (BR)

IP (US)

Resolute (CA)

Ilim (RU)

Sodra Cell (SE)

Domtar (US)

Nippon Paper (JP)

Mercer (CA)

Eldorado (BR)

Cenibra (BR)

Oji Paper (JP)

Ence (ES)

Canfor (CA)

West Fraser (CA)

SCA (SE)

Chenming (CN)

Sun Paper (CN)

Yueyang (CN)

Yongfeng (CN)

Huatai (CN)

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/132591/global-wood-pulp-market-2022-2028-779

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wood Pulp Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wood Pulp Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wood Pulp Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wood Pulp Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wood Pulp Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wood Pulp Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wood Pulp Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wood Pulp Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wood Pulp Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wood Pulp Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wood Pulp Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wood Pulp Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wood Pulp Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Pulp Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wood Pulp Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Pulp Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Wood Pulp Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Bleached Pulp

4.1.3 Unbleached Pulp

4.2 By Type – Global Wood Pulp Revenue & Forecasts

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/