Bamboo Pulp Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Bamboo Pulp market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bleached Pulp Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bamboo Pulp include Ampack Corp, Hindustan Paper, Phoenix Pulp and Paper, Panjipol Paper Industry, Siam Cellulose, The Titaghur Paper Mills, Yibin Paper, Yaan Paper and Guangxi Liujiang Paper, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bamboo Pulp manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bamboo Pulp Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bamboo Pulp Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Bleached Pulp
- Unbleached Pulp
Global Bamboo Pulp Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bamboo Pulp Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Printing and Writing Paper
- Tissue Paper
- Others
Global Bamboo Pulp Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bamboo Pulp Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bamboo Pulp revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bamboo Pulp revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Bamboo Pulp sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Bamboo Pulp sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ampack Corp
- Hindustan Paper
- Phoenix Pulp and Paper
- Panjipol Paper Industry
- Siam Cellulose
- The Titaghur Paper Mills
- Yibin Paper
- Yaan Paper
- Guangxi Liujiang Paper
- Guangdong Guangning
- Guizhou Chishui
- Zhongzhu Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bamboo Pulp Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bamboo Pulp Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bamboo Pulp Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bamboo Pulp Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bamboo Pulp Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bamboo Pulp Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bamboo Pulp Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bamboo Pulp Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bamboo Pulp Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bamboo Pulp Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bamboo Pulp Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bamboo Pulp Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bamboo Pulp Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bamboo Pulp Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bamboo Pulp Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bamboo Pulp Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bamboo Pulp Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Bleached Pulp
4.1.3 Unbleached Pulp
