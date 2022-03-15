Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Injection Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) include SK Global Chemical, Dow, ExxonMobil Chemical and Honeywell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Injection Grade

Extrusion Grade

Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Powder Coating

Hot Melt Adhesive

Water-based Solvent

Other

Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SK Global Chemical

Dow

ExxonMobil Chemical

Honeywell

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Companies

