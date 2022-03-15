Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Injection Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) include SK Global Chemical, Dow, ExxonMobil Chemical and Honeywell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Injection Grade
- Extrusion Grade
Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging
- Powder Coating
- Hot Melt Adhesive
- Water-based Solvent
- Other
Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SK Global Chemical
- Dow
- ExxonMobil Chemical
- Honeywell
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) Companies
