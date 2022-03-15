Diabetes Drug Therapy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Diabetes is group of metabolic disorder, often referred as diabetes mellitus, results in high blood glucose levels. Body cells use glucose as a source of energy and insulin is important for the cells to absorb this glucose. When the body cells loose the capacity to respond to the insulin or body is not capable of producing sufficient insulin, it leads to an increase in blood glucose levels in the body. This condition is referred to as diabetes. Depending on the cause of development, it is divided into three types, which includes type 1 diabetes (body loses the capacity of producing sufficient insulin), type 2 diabetes (most common and body cells do not respond to insulin) and gestational diabetes (occurs in pregnant women). Among these, type 2 diabetes is the most common type and affects over 90% of the global diabetic patients.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diabetes Drug Therapy in Global, including the following market information:

Global Diabetes Drug Therapy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Diabetes Drug Therapy market was valued at 9980.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18920 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oral Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Diabetes Drug Therapy include Abbott Laboratories, Mannkind Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb, Medtronic, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi and Novo Nordisk and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Diabetes Drug Therapy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Diabetes Drug Therapy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Diabetes Drug Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Global Diabetes Drug Therapy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Diabetes Drug Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Global Diabetes Drug Therapy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Diabetes Drug Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Diabetes Drug Therapy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Diabetes Drug Therapy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Mannkind Corporation

Bristol Myers Squibb

Medtronic

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk

Novartis International AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Diabetes Drug Therapy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Diabetes Drug Therapy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Diabetes Drug Therapy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Diabetes Drug Therapy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Diabetes Drug Therapy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Diabetes Drug Therapy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Diabetes Drug Therapy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Diabetes Drug Therapy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Diabetes Drug Therapy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Diabetes Drug Therapy Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diabetes Drug Therapy Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diabetes Drug Therapy Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diabetes Drug Therapy Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

