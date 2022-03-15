Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Feed Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) include DSM, BASF, Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Acebright, Shandong NB Group, Hebei Shengxue Dacheng and Ningxia Qiyuan Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Feed Grade
- Food Grade
- Pharma Grade
Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Animal Feeding
- Food Additives
- Health Supplements
- Pharma and Others
Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DSM
- BASF
- Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical
- Shanghai Acebright
- Shandong NB Group
- Hebei Shengxue Dacheng
- Ningxia Qiyuan Pharma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Companies
4 Sights by Product
