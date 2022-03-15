Vitamin B4 Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Vitamin B4 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Feed Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vitamin B4 include Balchem, Eastman, BASF, Algry Quimica, Jubilant Life Sciences, MGC Advanced Chemical, Yokkaichi Chemical, Impextraco and VIV Interchem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vitamin B4 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vitamin B4 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Vitamin B4 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Feed Grade

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Global Vitamin B4 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Vitamin B4 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Animal Feeding

Food Additives

Health Supplements

Pharma and Others

Global Vitamin B4 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Vitamin B4 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vitamin B4 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vitamin B4 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vitamin B4 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Vitamin B4 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Balchem

Eastman

BASF

Algry Quimica

Jubilant Life Sciences

MGC Advanced Chemical

Yokkaichi Chemical

Impextraco

VIV Interchem

Balaji Amines

GHW

NB Group

Jujia Biotech

Kangtai Chemical

Dazheng Feed Science & Technology

Liaoning Bicochem

Aocter Group

Jinan Asia Pharmaceutical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vitamin B4 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vitamin B4 Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vitamin B4 Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vitamin B4 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vitamin B4 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vitamin B4 Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vitamin B4 Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vitamin B4 Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vitamin B4 Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vitamin B4 Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vitamin B4 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vitamin B4 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vitamin B4 Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vitamin B4 Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vitamin B4 Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vitamin B4 Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Vitamin B4 Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Feed Grade

4.1.3 Food Grade

4.1.4 Pharma Grade

