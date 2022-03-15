Semi-Rigid Foams Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Semi-Rigid Foams market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Elastic Modulus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Semi-Rigid Foams include BASF, Baur Formschaumtechnik, Huadu Group, Dow, 3M, Puralis, Covestro, Zotefoams and ZELU, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Semi-Rigid Foams manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Semi-Rigid Foams Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Semi-Rigid Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Elastic Modulus

High Elastic Modulus

Global Semi-Rigid Foams Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Semi-Rigid Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vehicles

Food and Beverage

Other

Global Semi-Rigid Foams Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Semi-Rigid Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Semi-Rigid Foams revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Semi-Rigid Foams revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Semi-Rigid Foams sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Semi-Rigid Foams sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Baur Formschaumtechnik

Huadu Group

Dow

3M

Puralis

Covestro

Zotefoams

ZELU

Acma Industries Ltd

Flaxfab

