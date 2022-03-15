Semi-Rigid Foams Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Semi-Rigid Foams market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Elastic Modulus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Semi-Rigid Foams include BASF, Baur Formschaumtechnik, Huadu Group, Dow, 3M, Puralis, Covestro, Zotefoams and ZELU, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Semi-Rigid Foams manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Semi-Rigid Foams Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Semi-Rigid Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Low Elastic Modulus
- High Elastic Modulus
Global Semi-Rigid Foams Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Semi-Rigid Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Vehicles
- Food and Beverage
- Other
Global Semi-Rigid Foams Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Semi-Rigid Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Semi-Rigid Foams revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Semi-Rigid Foams revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Semi-Rigid Foams sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Semi-Rigid Foams sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Baur Formschaumtechnik
- Huadu Group
- Dow
- 3M
- Puralis
- Covestro
- Zotefoams
- ZELU
- Acma Industries Ltd
- Flaxfab
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Semi-Rigid Foams Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Semi-Rigid Foams Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Semi-Rigid Foams Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Semi-Rigid Foams Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Semi-Rigid Foams Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Semi-Rigid Foams Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Semi-Rigid Foams Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Semi-Rigid Foams Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Semi-Rigid Foams Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Semi-Rigid Foams Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Semi-Rigid Foams Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semi-Rigid Foams Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Semi-Rigid Foams Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semi-Rigid Foams Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Semi-Rigid Foams Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semi-Rigid Foams Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Semi-Rigid Foams Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
