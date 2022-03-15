2022-2027 Global and Regional M-Phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global M-Phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) market was valued at 418.15 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.25% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

M-phenylene Diamine (MPD), also called 1,3-diaminobenzene, with the chemical formula of C6H4(NH2)2, is a colorless solid at room temperature, with a slight aromatic odor. This chemical is generally used in the manufacture of polymers for use in fibers, engineering polymers. It also can be used as a polymer additive and dye precursor.China is the dominate producer of M-phenylene Diamine, the production was 79494 MT in 2015, accounting for about 78.73% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 18.29%. The industry concentration of M-phenylene Diamine is relatively high. Most manufacturers are distributed in China. DuPont is the only large-scale foreign enterprise with their manufacturing factory based in North America.

By Market Verdors:

DowDuPont

Amino-Chem

Hongguang

Tianjiayi Chemical

By Types:

Fiber Grade

Tech Grade

By Applications:

M-Dihydroxybenzene

Epoxy Resin Curing Agent

Aramid Fiber

Dyes

