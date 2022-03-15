NewsTechnology

Global PVC Compound Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global PVC Compound

PVC Compound market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Compound market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Non-Plasticised PVC
  • Plasticised PVC
  • Segment by Application
  • Pipe & Fitting
  • Profiles & Tubes
  • Wire & Cable
  • Film & Sheet
  • Others
  • Westlake Chemical
  • Mexichem
  • Aurora Plastics
  • Benvic Europe
  • INEOS Compounds
  • Vinyl Compounds
  • Teknor Apex
  • Flex Technologies
  • Roscom
  • EMPOL/IFFCO
  • Cary Compound
  • S&E Specialty Polymers
  • Sylvin Technologies
  • Konnark Polymer
  • Mazda Plastic
  • Thevinyl
  • ACTEGA
  • PolyOne
  • Hanwha (Korea)
  • Kingfa (China)
  • Thai Plastics
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Southeast Asia
  • Japan
  • China
  • South Korea
  • India
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

