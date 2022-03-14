Non-volatile next generation memory technologies Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Next generation memory technologies include emerging memory solutions that have been introduced in the market in the recent years.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-volatile next generation memory technologies in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-volatile next generation memory technologies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-volatile next generation memory technologies Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Non-volatile next generation memory technologies companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-volatile next generation memory technologies market was valued at 1759.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8377.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ReRAM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-volatile next generation memory technologies include Samsung, Toshiba, Micron, Intel, Western Digital, SK Hynix, Fujitsu, Everspin and Adesto, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-volatile next generation memory technologies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-volatile next generation memory technologies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-volatile next generation memory technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ReRAM

3D XPoint

Magneto Resistive Random Access Memory (MRAM)

Ferroelectric RAM (FRAM)

Global Non-volatile next generation memory technologies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-volatile next generation memory technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mobile Phones

Cache Memory and Enterprise Storage

Industrial and Automotive

Others

Global Non-volatile next generation memory technologies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-volatile next generation memory technologies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-volatile next generation memory technologies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-volatile next generation memory technologies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-volatile next generation memory technologies sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Non-volatile next generation memory technologies sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsung

Toshiba

Micron

Intel

Western Digital

SK Hynix

Fujitsu

Everspin

Adesto

Microchip

Avalanche

Infineon

