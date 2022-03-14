Wearable Wireless Patch Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A wearable wireless healthcare patch is an all-in-one monitor that can measure heart rate, breathing patterns and other vital signs, offering both clinical and consumer healthcare uses.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wearable Wireless Patch Device in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Wearable Wireless Patch Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wearable Wireless Patch Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wearable Wireless Patch Device include Blue Spark Technologies, Directa Plus, Dexcom, Seiko Epson, Flex, Koru Lab, Primo1D and Directa Plus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wearable Wireless Patch Device companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wearable Wireless Patch Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Wearable Wireless Patch Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Global Wearable Wireless Patch Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Wearable Wireless Patch Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Education
- Retail
- Others
Global Wearable Wireless Patch Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Wearable Wireless Patch Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wearable Wireless Patch Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wearable Wireless Patch Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Blue Spark Technologies
- Directa Plus
- Dexcom
- Seiko Epson
- Flex
- Koru Lab
- Primo1D
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wearable Wireless Patch Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wearable Wireless Patch Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wearable Wireless Patch Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wearable Wireless Patch Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wearable Wireless Patch Device Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wearable Wireless Patch Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wearable Wireless Patch Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wearable Wireless Patch Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Wearable Wireless Patch Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Wearable Wireless Patch Device Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wearable Wireless Patch Device Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wearable Wireless Patch Device Companies
