Medium Voltage MOSFET Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The MOSFET (Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor) transistor is a semiconductor device which is widely used for switching and amplifying electronic signals in the electronic devices. The MOSFET is a core of integrated circuit and it can be designed and fabricated in a single chip because of these very small sizes. The MOSFET is a four terminal device with source(S), gate (G), drain (D) and body (B) terminals. The body of the MOSFET is frequently connected to the source terminal so making it a three terminal device like field effect transistor. The MOSFET is very far the most common transistor and can be used in both analog and digital circuits. We mainly focus on MV (40V to 250V) MOSFET in this report.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medium Voltage MOSFET in global, including the following market information:

Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medium Voltage MOSFET companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medium Voltage MOSFET market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SMT Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medium Voltage MOSFET include Infineon Technologies, Vishay, ON Semiconductor, Toshiba, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, Fuji Electric, NXP Semiconductors and Texas Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medium Voltage MOSFET manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SMT Type

THT Type

Others

Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Energy & Power

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Inverter & UPS

Others

Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medium Voltage MOSFET Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medium Voltage MOSFET revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medium Voltage MOSFET revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medium Voltage MOSFET sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medium Voltage MOSFET sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Infineon Technologies

Vishay

ON Semiconductor

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

Renesas Electronics

Fuji Electric

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Diodes Incorporated

Microsemi

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor

Wolfspeed

Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics

