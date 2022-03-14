NewsTechnology

Global and China Restaurant POS Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Restaurant POS Systems

Global Restaurant POS Systems Scope and Market Size

Restaurant POS Systems market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Restaurant POS Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premises

Segment by Application

  • FSR (Full Service Restaurant)
  • QSR (Quick Service Restaurant)
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

By Company

  • Aloha POS/NCR
  • Shift4 Payments
  • Heartland Payment Systems
  • Oracle Hospitality
  • PAR (Brink POS and PixelPoint)
  • Toast POS
  • ShopKeep
  • Clover Network, Inc.
  • Focus POS
  • TouchBistro
  • AccuPOS
  • Revel Systems
  • EZee Technosys
  • SilverWare POS
  • BIM POS
  • FoodZaps Technology
  • SoftTouch
  • Squirrel
  • Square

