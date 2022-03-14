NewsTechnology

Global and China POS Systems for Restaurants Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

POS Systems for Restaurants

Global POS Systems for Restaurants Scope and Market Size

POS Systems for Restaurants market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global POS Systems for Restaurants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premises

Segment by Application

  • FSR (Full Service Restaurant)
  • QSR (Quick Service Restaurant)
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

By Company

  • Aloha POS/NCR
  • Shift4 Payments
  • Heartland Payment Systems
  • Oracle Hospitality
  • PAR (Brink POS and PixelPoint)
  • Toast POS
  • ShopKeep
  • Clover Network, Inc.
  • Focus POS
  • TouchBistro
  • AccuPOS
  • Revel Systems
  • EZee Technosys
  • SilverWare POS
  • BIM POS
  • FoodZaps Technology
  • SoftTouch
  • Squirrel
  • Square

