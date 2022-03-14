Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Collision avoidance system tracks the object of collision risk and accordingly prompts or initiates evasive action to avoid a collision. The rising installation of sensors technology in automotive vehicles such as ultrasonic sensors and infrared sensors, rising installation of autonomous emergency braking system to reduce collision, electronic stability control system to reduce danger of skidding and losing control are some of the major drivers which fuels the collision avoidance system market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Collision Avoidance System in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Collision Avoidance System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Collision Avoidance System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Radar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Collision Avoidance System include Alstom SA, Autoliv, Inc, Denso Corporation, General Electric Company, Hexagon AB, Honeywell International, Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Collins, Inc and Siemens AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Collision Avoidance System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Radar

Lidar

Camera

Ultrasonic

Global Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Car

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Global Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Collision Avoidance System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Collision Avoidance System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Collision Avoidance System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Collision Avoidance System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alstom SA

Autoliv, Inc

Denso Corporation

General Electric Company

Hexagon AB

Honeywell International, Inc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Collins, Inc

Siemens AG

Wabtec Corporation

Continental

Delphi

Infineon Technologies

Panasonic

ZF Group

Magna International

Toyota

Hyundai Mobis

Wabco Holdings

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems

